HCC’s Franklin signs with Auburn

Holmes Community College Bulldogs’ Javon Franklin has signed a national letter of intent to play for the Auburn Tigers.

Auburn Men’s basketball head coach Bruce Pearl announced the signing over the weekend.

As a freshman, Franklin helped lead the Bulldogs to a Region 23 Tournament Championship and a berth in the NJCAA National Tournament in Kansas in 2017.

However, the Little Rock, AR Native only played one game for the Bulldogs in his Sophomore season before a season ending leg injury.

Pearl said that Franklin with have three years of eligibility at Auburn.

