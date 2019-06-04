HCC’s Franklin signs with Auburn

Holmes Community College Bulldogs’ Javon Franklin has signed a national letter of intent to play for the Auburn Tigers.
Auburn Men’s basketball head coach Bruce Pearl announced the signing over the weekend.
As a freshman, Franklin helped lead the Bulldogs to a Region 23 Tournament Championship and a berth in the NJCAA National Tournament in Kansas in 2017.
However, the Little Rock, AR Native only played one game for the Bulldogs in his Sophomore season before a season ending leg injury.
Pearl said that Franklin with have three years of eligibility at Auburn.
Picture: holmesatheltics.com
Tweet: @AuburnMBB
Our squad just got a baller. Welcome to the family, Javon Franklin! 🐅🏀
📰 » https://t.co/jSraWiDM76#WarEagle pic.twitter.com/yV6rUsqytK
— Auburn Basketball (@AuburnMBB) June 1, 2019