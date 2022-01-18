Head-On Collision on Hwy 12 Today

5:48 a.m. – Attala County Deputies responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle accident on Highway 14 just past the McAdams exit. A vehicle struck a deer. No injuries were reported.

7:46 a.m. – Attala County Deputies, Attala County Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, and MS Highway Patrol were dispatched to a head-on collision on Highway 12 West near the exit to Highway 43 South. At least two people were injured and transported by ambulance to the hospital.

7:49 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a one-vehicle accident on Veterans Memorial Drive in front of Kosciusko High School. A vehicle struck a deer. No one was injured.