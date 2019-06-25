Head Start Accepting Applicants

Mississippi Action for Progress (MAP) Head Start / Early Head Start serves Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Holmes, Montgomery and Webster Counties. MAP is accepting applications to enroll children, birth to five-years old in its new Attala County Head Start / Early Head Start program. The new facility is located on HWY 12 West in Kosciusko. MAP Head Start provides breakfast, lunch and snack at no cost to participants. The Head Start Program provides high quality health, nutrition, social and other services which promote school readiness. MAP Head Start is also hiring to fill positions at all locations. For registration information or employment information please call (662) 212-5289, or visit the Regional Office at 420 North Applegate St. in Winona, MS.