Health Department Begins Accepting Medical Marijuana Applications Wednesday

The State Health Department on Wednesday will begin accepting on-line applications for Mississippi’s medical marijuana program. This includes patients, medical practitioners, caregivers, cultivation, processing and testing facilities along with transportation and waste disposal services working with the medical marijuana industry. The Health Department says there’s an online pre-application process that people have to go through first including a background and fingerprint check. It’ll take five days for qualified patients to be approved, 30 days for those seeking licenses. The Department of Revenue is handling the licensing of medical marijuana dispensaries and that won’t begin until next month.
Submit a Comment
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Breezy 101 On-Location: Attala County Bank Grand OpeningFri, Jun 3 at 11:00am
Attala County Bank
2022 Mississippi Songwriter of the YearSat, Jun 25 at 5:00pm
Mississippi Arts + Entertaiment Experience (The MAX)
Night on NatchezThu, Jul 14 at 5:00pm
Renasant Bank Parking Lot