HomeLocalHealth Department Gives Medical Marijuana Update

Health Department Gives Medical Marijuana Update

by

The State Health Department says it’s issued 25 medical marijuana cards to patients this month.  Thirty-six medical practitioners have been registered and 78 work permits have been issued.   The department says 16 business licenses have been approved, most of those involving the cultivation of medical marijuana.   Practitioners have to be registered before they can certify patients to receive medical marijuana.  And anyone hired for a job in a medical marijuana business must have a work permit.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

Local COVID Update: 1,100+ New Cases in Five Weeks

DUIs and Multiple Felony Marijuana Arrests in Attala and Leake

Free at-home COVID-19 tests available at county health departments today

Update: Stolen truck found

MS Department of Health urging Attala County residents to wear masks due to increasing COVID levels

Latest Medical Marijuana Application Numbers Released