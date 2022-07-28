Health Department Gives Medical Marijuana Update

The State Health Department says it’s issued 25 medical marijuana cards to patients this month. Thirty-six medical practitioners have been registered and 78 work permits have been issued. The department says 16 business licenses have been approved, most of those involving the cultivation of medical marijuana. Practitioners have to be registered before they can certify patients to receive medical marijuana. And anyone hired for a job in a medical marijuana business must have a work permit.
Submit a Comment
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Back-to-School BashTue, Aug 2 at 6:00pm
Renasant Bank Parking Lot
Exhibit Hall and Wildlife ExpoTue, Aug 16 at 2:00pm
Attala County Coliseum
Senior DayFri, Aug 19 at 8:30am
Attala County Coliseum