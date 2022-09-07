Health Department Sheds Light on Monkeypox Stats

As the number of Mississippians infected with monkeypox climbs to 44, the State Health Department is reporting that the vast majority of cases involve young Black men, many of them living in and around the Jackson area. In only seven per cent of the cases are the patients white and only five per cent are women. Half of the cases are in the 25-to-34 age group.
