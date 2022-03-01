HomeLocalHealth Department Talks Overdose Death Prevention

Health Department Talks Overdose Death Prevention

by

If you or a family member use opioids, you need to have medication on hand that can reverse the effects of an overdose.  That’s what the State Health Department is recommending after a spike in overdose deaths in Mississippi.  Many of those could have been prevented with naloxone– sold under the brand name Narcan– available at pharmacies without a prescription.   The most recent numbers show a 49 per cent increase in fatal overdoses across the state, most of those involving fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.

