Health Department Talks Overdose Death Prevention

If you or a family member use opioids, you need to have medication on hand that can reverse the effects of an overdose. That’s what the State Health Department is recommending after a spike in overdose deaths in Mississippi. Many of those could have been prevented with naloxone– sold under the brand name Narcan– available at pharmacies without a prescription. The most recent numbers show a 49 per cent increase in fatal overdoses across the state, most of those involving fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.