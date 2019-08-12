Health Science Student receives HSTE Scholarship

Madeline McCown, Health Science Student from the Kosciusko-Attala CTC was one of three students selected this summer to receive a $500.00 HSTE (Health Science Teacher Educators) Scholarship.

During her high school years, Madeline was a member of the Health Science program. She was a very active part of the program and was extremely successful in her studies.

Madeline graduated from KHS in May 2019 and will be attending Holmes Community College in the Fall.

The scholarship funds will be very helpful to Madeline as she begins college and plans to pursue a degree in the Medical Field.

Pictured are as follows (left to right): Tony Holder (CTC Director), Amy Price (Health Science Instructor), Madeline McCown, and Tracy Hardy (CTC Counselor).