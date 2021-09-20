Health Science Students Receiving Training for Emergency Disasters

Second year Health Science students from the Kosciusko-Attala Career Tech Center are participating in the Mississippi Youth Preparedness Initiative put on by the MSU Extension Service and Mississippi Citizen Corps. The program is called MyPI and is a preparation program targeting teenagers across Mississippi and impacting families and communities across the state.

The program actively engages Mississippi youth (ages 13-19) in the process of personal, family, and community preparation for disasters. Similarly, through education, training, and leadership opportunities and partnerships with organizations focused on youth development, MyPI also engages youth in the recovery function of emergency management.

Becky Hamilton from the Attala County Extension Office is meeting regularly with students to help them learn about how to better be prepared in case of a disaster in our community. They are learning hands-on strategies for potential disasters.

Pictured is Cooper McDaniel and Joshua Alvardo practicing head to toe medical assessments.