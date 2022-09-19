HomeAttalaHear of Mississippi Rodeo schedule of events

Hear of Mississippi Rodeo schedule of events

by

The first annual Heart of Mississippi PCA Rodeo is coming to Kosciusko this weekend.

The rodeo is presented by the Attala County Co-Op and will be held this Friday and Saturday on the lawn of the Dickerson Petroleum offices.

For more information, contact the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.

See the complete schedule below.

Friday, September 23

  • 1:00 – 3:00 pm: Title Sponsor Day at Attala County Co-Op. Deals on select merchandise and a sneak peak of the Rodeo specialty acts.
  • 5:00 pm: Gates Open
  • 6:30: Mutton Bustin’
  • 7:30: Rodeo Begins

Saturday, September 24

  • 9:00 am – 2:00 pm: Cowboy Day (Food truck parking lot). Cooking over the Campfire, Cowboy Acts, Line Dancing, Carriage Rides, Petting Zoo, Food Trucks, Western Vendors, and more.
  • 5:00 pm: Rodeo Gates Open
  • 6:30: Mutton Bustin’
  • 7:30: Rodeo Begins

