Hearing set for Kosciusko man accused of killing Starkville eye doctor

A mental competency hearing has been set for a Kosciusko man accused of killing a Starkville eye doctor.

The Starkville Daily News reports that Tommy Chisholm will have a hearing in Friday, July 26 in Oktibbeha County Circuit Clerk to determine whether he is mentally fit to face trial.

He is accused of killing is “on-again, off-again” girlfriend Shauna Witt at her optometry clinic, located inside the Starkville Walmart, in January 2018.

Chilsom is charged with capital murder and aggravated assault for a bullet that hit a bystander during the shooting.