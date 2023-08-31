Hearse Stolen from Kosciusko Pursued and Recovered Wednesday Evening

A hearse stolen in Kosciusko was recovered in Weir on Wednesday evening.

The call about the stolen hearse went out to Kosciusko Police just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30th.

Lt. Scotty Jones of the Kosciusko Police Department attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. Kosciusko Police and Attala Deputies pursued the vehicle on Hwy 12.

The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office and Weir Police Department were called to assist. Spike strips were deployed near the intersection of Hwy 12 and Hwy 413. As a result, the suspect wrecked in front of Weir Dollar General.

The suspect has been identified as 58-year-old Matthew Thomas of Kosciusko. Thomas has been charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle, felony fleeing, and no drivers license. He is being held in the Leake County Correctional Facility.