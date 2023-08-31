Hearse Stolen from Kosciusko Pursued and Recovered Wednesday Evening

A hearse stolen in Kosciusko was recovered in Weir on Wednesday evening.
The call about the stolen hearse went out to Kosciusko Police just before 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 30th.
Lt. Scotty Jones of the Kosciusko Police Department attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. Kosciusko Police and Attala Deputies pursued the vehicle on Hwy 12.
The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office and Weir Police Department were called to assist. Spike strips were deployed near the intersection of Hwy 12 and Hwy 413. As a result, the suspect wrecked in front of Weir Dollar General.
The suspect has been identified as 58-year-old Matthew Thomas of Kosciusko. Thomas has been charged with felony theft of a motor vehicle, felony fleeing, and no drivers license. He is being held in the Leake County Correctional Facility.
7 comments
MarthaAugust 31, 2023 at 9:12 AM
You not going to tell us who the stupid person was? Did he need it to transport a dead body?? You got to be stupid 🙄 🤣 to steal a Hearse.
LaneAugust 31, 2023 at 10:13 AM
You must not know how many people abuse alcohol and use illegal drugs in Kosciusko.
Mr C.P.3August 31, 2023 at 11:55 AM
I’m form Kosciusko born and raised but no longer lives there…..And it’s Krazy how everything read something on brezzy and don’t recognize the face or the name of the person that committed the crime….It’s let’s me know that these folks is not from K.O. so they should stay where they’re from with the nonsense… People from Holmes County French Camp Weir and the surrounding area has come to Kosciusko and given the place a bad name
CherryAugust 31, 2023 at 1:27 PM
!!! Yes indeed
TjAugust 31, 2023 at 12:06 PM
He is.dead.wrong for that
DF FarmboyAugust 31, 2023 at 12:42 PM
Ha!!!
GailAugust 31, 2023 at 12:58 PM
I moved to Kosciusko in the mid 80’s and it was a pretty peaceful place to live. The past few years it has been getting more like Holmes county.. we are thinking about leaving but really, no place is safe anymore.