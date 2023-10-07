HomeAttalaHeart of Mississippi Rodeo Saturday schedule

Heart of Mississippi Rodeo Saturday schedule

The second annual Heart of Mississippi Rodeo is conitnuing today.

The rodeo is presented by the Attala County Co-Op and will be held Friday, Oct. 6 – Saturday, Oct. 7 on the lawn of the Dickerson Petroleum offices.

For more information, contact the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.

Saturday, October 7

  • 9:00 am – 1:00 pm: Cowboy Day at the Attala County Co-Op. Cooking over the campfire, western entertainment, food trucks, western vendors, and more.
  • 5:00 pm: Rodeo Gates Open
  • 6:30 pm: Mutton Bustin’
  • 7:30 pm: Rodeo begins

