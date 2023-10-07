Heart of Mississippi Rodeo Saturday schedule

The second annual Heart of Mississippi Rodeo is conitnuing today.
The rodeo is presented by the Attala County Co-Op and will be held Friday, Oct. 6 – Saturday, Oct. 7 on the lawn of the Dickerson Petroleum offices.
For more information, contact the Kosciusko Attala Partnership at 662-289-2981.
Saturday, October 7
- 9:00 am – 1:00 pm: Cowboy Day at the Attala County Co-Op. Cooking over the campfire, western entertainment, food trucks, western vendors, and more.
- 5:00 pm: Rodeo Gates Open
- 6:30 pm: Mutton Bustin’
- 7:30 pm: Rodeo begins