Heat Advisory Continues, Triple Digit Temps Possible Next Week

Mississippi is back under a heat advisory today with heat index readings up to 110 this afternoon. And we could see more of the same on Saturday, although the heat index

may top out slightly lower at around 105. Those numbers are based on the combination of heat and humidity. But next week, the actual temperatures in the local area could hit the triple digits. Greenwood broke a record yesterday with a high of 100. In terms of relief, thunderstorms in the forecast for Saturday could take the edge off the heat, but they could produce damaging winds. And drier air will move in Saturday night dropping low temperatures into the 60s with highs in the lower 90s on Sunday– before the heat gets cranked up again on Monday.