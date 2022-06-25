HomeLocalHeat Advisory Expanded To Include Local Area

Heat Advisory Expanded To Include Local Area

The National Weather Service is putting more of Mississippi under a heat advisory for Sunday, including Attala, Leake and Neshoba counties.   Afternoon heat index readings could go as high as 110 degrees.

