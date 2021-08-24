Home » Attala » Heat Advisory for Central Mississippi

KOSCIUSKO, Miss.–It’s going to be sunny and hot with almost no chance for relief from rain this afternoon. A heat advisory is in effect for central Mississippi.

“Heat indices will be right around 105 to below 110,” said David Cox, a forecaster with the National Weather Service office in Jackson. “It’s very hot, humid and there’s the potential for heat stress, heat stroke and heat exhaustion in these temperatures.”

His advice is to stay inside, if possible. Drink plenty of water and check on your neighbors.

Cox said the possibility of more thunderstorms Thursday and Friday will mean some relief.

 

