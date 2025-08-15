Heat Advisory for Entire Local Area Today

Big Deals!
Most of Mississippi including the local area has been placed under a heat advisory today with an expected heat index up to 107.  Only the northeastern corner of the state is excluded from the advisory.   The National Weather Service expects heat stress to be a problem at least through next Wednesday.

