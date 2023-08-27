Heat Advisory for Most of Area, Storms Possible

Only the western portion of the local area remains under an excessive heat warning today with a heat advisory in effect for the rest. Highs in most locations will be near 100 on what should be the last of the really hot days for a while. A cold front is still forecast to push across Mississippi with a threat for isolated severe storms and knocking high temperatures down into the upper 80s by Tuesday. A tropical system is still expected to strengthen in the Gulf and come ashore in Florida the middle of next week as a hurricane.