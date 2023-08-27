Heat Advisory for Most of Area, Storms Possible

Only the western portion of the local area remains under an excessive heat warning today with a heat advisory in effect for the rest. Highs in most locations will be near 100 on what should be the last of the really hot days for a while. A cold front is still forecast to push across Mississippi with a threat for isolated severe storms and knocking high temperatures down into the upper 80s by Tuesday. A tropical system is still expected to strengthen in the Gulf and come ashore in Florida the middle of next week as a hurricane.
Leave us a Voicemail!
Breezy 101 Church Bulletin
Upcoming Events
Heart of Mississippi NCPRA RodeoFri, Oct 6 at 7:00pm
Dickerson Petroleum
Cowboy DaySat, Oct 7 at 9:00am
Attala County Co-Op
Halloween Safety ParadeThu, Oct 26 at 4:00pm
Historic Kosciusko Square
Kosciusko Christmas Tree LightingThu, Nov 16 at 6:00pm
Historic Kosciusko Square
Kosciusko Christmas ParadeMon, Dec 4 at 6:30pm
Historic Kosciusko Square