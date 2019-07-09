Heat advisory issued for central Mississippi

A heat advisory has been issued for several counties in southern and central Mississippi.
Due to high temperatures and humidity that are expected to produce heat index values above 105 degrees, the advisory will remain in effect through Wednesday, July 10 at midnight.
Officials with the National Weather Service in Jackson are urging people to be cautious while doing outdoor activities during the afternoon and evening.
A combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
Experts offer the following tips for staying cool and safe during a heat wave:
- Slow down: reduce, eliminate or reschedule strenuous activities until the coolest time of the day. Children, seniors and anyone with health problems should stay in the coolest available place, not necessarily indoors.
- Dress for summer. Wear lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing to reflect heat and sunlight.
- Drink plenty of water (not very cold), non-alcoholic and decaffeinated fluids, even if you don’t feel thirsty. If you are on a fluid restrictive diet or have a problem with fluid retention, consult a physician before increasing consumption of fluids.
- Check on older, sick, or frail people who may need help responding to the heat.
- Touch a child’s safety seat and safety belt before using it to ensure it’s not too hot before securing a child.
- Never leave a child unattended in a vehicle, even with the windows down, even for just a minute.