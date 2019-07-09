Heat advisory issued for central Mississippi

A heat advisory has been issued for several counties in southern and central Mississippi.

Due to high temperatures and humidity that are expected to produce heat index values above 105 degrees, the advisory will remain in effect through Wednesday, July 10 at midnight.

Officials with the National Weather Service in Jackson are urging people to be cautious while doing outdoor activities during the afternoon and evening.

A combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are possible.

Experts offer the following tips for staying cool and safe during a heat wave: