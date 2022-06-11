Heat Advisory Issued For Sunday

Most of Mississippi including the local area will be under a heat advisory on Sunday. The National Weather Service says a combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will create heat index values of 105 to 110 degrees from late morning through early evening.
