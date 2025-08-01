Heat Advisory Posted For This Area

(Heat advisory shown in orange on above map)
We’re out from under the extreme heat warning in this part of central Mississippi today, but not out of the woods when it comes to heat stress. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory from the Highway 82 corridor to the Hattiesburg area including the entire local area. The heat index this afternoon could approach 110 in some locations but a good chance of rain locally should make things more tolerable.
NanaAugust 1, 2025 at 8:19 AM
Thank You, Jesus, for the rain.🙌🙌