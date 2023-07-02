HomeLocalHeat Advisory Today with Storms Possible

Heat Advisory Today with Storms Possible

by

The excessive heat warning we’ve been under has been replaced by a heat advisory with conditions today not expected to be quite as oppressive.  Temperatures are forecast in the mid 90s with a heat index below 110 degrees in most areas.   Isolated severe storms with damaging winds and hail are possible this afternoon across the local area– and again early next week.

