Heat Continues But No Advisories Locally For Wednesday

The National Weather Service says it won’t issue any heat advisories for this part of central Mississippi for Wednesday.  Even though temperatures will climb into the mid 90s again with heat index values in the triple digits, the heat stress shouldn’t be as brutal as it was earlier in the week across the southern two-thirds of the state.  But a heat advisory has been posted for much of north Mississippi where the heat index could reach 107 Wednesday.

