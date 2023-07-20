Heat Relief on the Way This Weekend– Storms Too

It’s a trade-off for this part of Mississippi this weekend– a cold front to provide some relief from the heat while also kicking off some thunderstorms. A few of those storms could be severe Friday and Saturday. But the cooler and drier air behind the front will knock weekend temperatures down into the 80s, a welcome change from the heat stress we’ve endured this week. The hot and humid conditions will continue today with a heat advisory in effect for most of the local area and an excessive heat warning for Holmes County and western Mississippi.