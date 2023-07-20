Heat Relief on the Way This Weekend– Storms Too

It’s a trade-off for this part of Mississippi this weekend– a cold front to provide some relief from the heat while also kicking off some thunderstorms. A few of those storms could be severe Friday and Saturday. But the cooler and drier air behind the front will knock weekend temperatures down into the 80s, a welcome change from the heat stress we’ve endured this week. The hot and humid conditions will continue today with a heat advisory in effect for most of the local area and an excessive heat warning for Holmes County and western Mississippi.
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Central Mississippi FairSun, Jul 23 at 1:00pm
Attala County Fairgrounds
Central MS Fair – Exhibit RegistrationSun, Jul 23 at 1:00pm
Attala County Coliseum
Central MS Fair – Wildlife ExtravaganzaMon, Jul 24 at 3:00pm
Attala County Coliseum
Central MS Fair – Sports ChallengeThu, Jul 27 at 6:00pm
Attala County Coliseum
Central MS Fair – Lumberjack DaySat, Jul 29 at 5:00pm
Attala County Coliseum