Heat Relief Still Expected This Weekend

We’ll have to suffer through one more day of dangerous heat before a cold front provides some much-needed relief. The local area remains under an excessive heat warning through this evening with heat index readings up to 112 possible. But the front will help to trigger some rain and storms in this part of central Mississippi with isolated severe storms possible. A better chance of severe weather is expected in northeast Mississippi. More storms are possible Saturday as temperatures are forecast to top out in the upper 80s locally with the heat stress shifting south of I-20.