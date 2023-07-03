Heat Stress Eases But Storm Threat Continues

HomeLocalHeat Stress Eases But Storm Threat Continues

Finally, a day without a heat warning or heat advisory.  Expect highs in the lower 90s in the local area today.  And if you’re hoping for some rain to cool things off even more, be careful what you wish for.  The National Weather Service says some isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon this week, with damaging winds and hail.

