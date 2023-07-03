Heat Stress Eases But Storm Threat Continues

Finally, a day without a heat warning or heat advisory. Expect highs in the lower 90s in the local area today. And if you’re hoping for some rain to cool things off even more, be careful what you wish for. The National Weather Service says some isolated severe thunderstorms will be possible each afternoon this week, with damaging winds and hail.
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Central Mississippi FairSun, Jul 23 at 1:00pm
Attala County Fairgrounds
Central MS Fair – Wildlife ExtravaganzaMon, Jul 24 at 3:00pm
Attala County Coliseum
Central MS Fair – Sports ChallengeThu, Jul 27 at 6:00pm
Attala County Coliseum
Central MS Fair – Lumberjack DaySat, Jul 29 at 5:00pm
Attala County Coliseum