Heat Stress Eases for Some, Heat Advisory Continues in Parts of Local Area

by
(Heat advisory shown in orange on map above.  Extreme heat warning shown in purple.)

 

Parts of the local area are back under a heat advisory today.  It covers Attala, Holmes, Carroll, Montgomery and Choctaw counties where the heat index this afternoon could reach 110.   Leake, Neshoba and Winston counties are not included in today’s advisory.  Yesterday, the heat index ranged from 102 to 107 in this part of central Mississippi.  But the heat stress was even worse in Hattiesburg where the heat index hit 110 and in Vicksburg where it topped out at 111.  Parts of northwest Mississippi are under an extreme heat warning today with a heat index up to 114 possible in places like Batesville, Tunica and Clarksdale.

