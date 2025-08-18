Heat Stress Getting Worse in MS, Warning Expanded

(Heat advisory shown in orange and extreme heat warning in purple on map above)

Most of Mississippi including the local area is back under a heat advisory today and there’s now an extreme heat warning for the western part of the state, from Natchez to Jackson and up to the Tennessee line. In the advisory area, the heat index this afternoon could reach 110 and could top out at around 114 in the warning area. The National Weather Service expects heat stress to continue to be a problem through at least Wednesday but some relief is possible beginning Thursday.