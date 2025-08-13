Heat Stress in MS Moving East

A heat advisory that’s been posted for today covers a slightly larger part of western Mississippi, from Tunica down to Natchez and as far east as Greenwood and Charleston. Locally, a heat index as high as 110 is possible for most of Holmes County and western Carroll County and the heat index could approach 105 across most of Attala and Leake counties as well as Montgomery and Choctaw counties this afternoon.
Leave us a Voicemail!
Breezy 101 Church Bulletin
Upcoming Events
Central Mississippi FairThu, Aug 28 at 5:00pm
Attala County Fairgrounds