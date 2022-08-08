HomeLocalHeat Stress Increasing in the Week Ahead

Heat Stress Increasing in the Week Ahead

More of Mississippi will suffer through increasing heat stress in the coming week.  A heat advisory has been posted for areas along and west of I-55  where the heat index could reach 110 on Monday.  And most of Attala County and western Leake County will be under a limited risk of dangerous conditions with the heat index approaching 105.

