Heat Stress Increasing in the Week Ahead

More of Mississippi will suffer through increasing heat stress in the coming week. A heat advisory has been posted for areas along and west of I-55 where the heat index could reach 110 on Monday. And most of Attala County and western Leake County will be under a limited risk of dangerous conditions with the heat index approaching 105.
Submit a Comment
Leave us a Voicemail!
Upcoming Events
Exhibit Hall and Wildlife ExpoTue, Aug 16 at 2:00pm
Attala County Coliseum
Senior DayFri, Aug 19 at 8:30am
Attala County Coliseum