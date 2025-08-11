Heat Stress Increasing This Week

A few spots in Mississippi are back under a heat advisory today and advisories are likely in other parts of the state later this week as temperatures and humidity climb and we see an increase in heat stress. Only the Jackson, Vicksburg and Natchez areas are expected to experience heat index readings above 105 today. Early this week, the heat stress is forecast to be confined mainly to areas along and west of I-55. But later in the week, the uncomfortable and dangerous conditions are expected to spread statewide.