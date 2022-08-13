Heat Stress Returns Next Week

A drier forecast for early next week will create another round of heat stress in Mississippi with temperatures in the mid 90s and heat index readings in the triple digits. The National Weather Service says a heat advisory may be needed. But a weak front will help help cool things off later in the week with more clouds and higher rain chances holding high temperatures in the 80s.
