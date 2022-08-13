HomeLocalHeat Stress Returns Next Week

Heat Stress Returns Next Week

by

A drier forecast for early next week will create another round of heat stress in Mississippi with temperatures in the mid 90s and heat index readings in the triple digits.  The National Weather Service says a heat advisory may be needed.  But a weak front will help help cool things off later in the week with more clouds and higher rain chances holding high temperatures in the 80s.

Submit a Comment

Related Articles

It’ll Be Another Hot Week

Local Heat Advisory Extended, Heat Warning for Parts of State

Heat Wave Broken, Tornado Confirmed

Adding to the Heat – Multiple Woods Fires in Attala

MS Senator’s 2022 Police Week tribute honors fallen Mississippi officers

Third Shooting in One Week in Central MS – Officers Ask Public for Assistance