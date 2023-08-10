Heat Warning Added for This Area Today

Heat stress is on the increase in this part of central Mississippi. The National Weather Service is upgrading Wednesday’s heat advisory to an excessive heat warning for today. And it’s likely to get hotter as we head toward the weekend. By Friday, the heat index in Durant is forecast to reach 118. And it could be close to 115 in Kosciusko, Carthage and Philadelphia Saturday and Sunday.
