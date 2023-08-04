Heat Warning Continues, Brief Relief, Storms Possible

HomeLocalHeat Warning Continues, Brief Relief, Storms Possible

Much of Mississippi including the local area remains under an excessive heat warning today but increasing rain chances across the eastern part of the state could provide some temporary relief.  But they could be accompanied by damaging wind gusts.  Across the west, more triple digit temperatures are possible this afternoon.   Jackson and Vicksburg were Mississippi’s hotspots on Thursday with highs of 102.   Greenwood wasn’t far behind at 101.   While rain could take the edge off the heat, the hot and humid conditions will quickly return and continue through the weekend.   The National Weather Service is forecasting a more significant break in the heat wave early next week with temperatures falling back to near normal.

