Big Deals!
HomeLocalHeat Warning Continues Today

Heat Warning Continues Today

by
SHARE NOW
Heat Warning Continues Today

(Extreme heat warning shown in purple on map above)

 

The extreme heat warning continues for most of Mississippi today, including all of this area.  The National Weather Service says the heat index this afternoon could go as high as 120 in some places although it’s forecasting 110 in Durant and Carthage and 108 in Kosciusko and Philadelphia.   In Greenville yesterday, at one point, it felt like it was slightly above 120 and in Columbus the heat index hit 119.  Air temperatures reached the triple digits in a few locations including Greenwood at 102, Greenville at 101 and Jackson at 100.

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf

tel: 6622893161

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Today in history: Paul Harvey broadcasts from WKOZ in downtown Kosciusko – July 28, 1961

Phones and networks services down at Kosciusko School District

New Mississippi Laws taking effect today (July 1, 2025)

Happening today: Attala County native to be inducted into National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame

Beat the Heat Day: Entergy Mississippi to host giveaways across service area

Blood Donors needed to combat critical shortage

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/