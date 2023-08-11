Heat Warning Downgraded for Attala, Continues for Other Local Counties

The Kosciusko area appears to be on the fringes of the worst of the hot weather in Mississippi. And the excessive heat warning that Attala County was under Thursday has been replaced with a heat advisory for today. The heat warning continues for much of the state including Leake, Neshoba and Holmes counties. The National Weather Service says the dangerous heat stress will continue through the weekend into early next week.
Upcoming Events
Football – Kosciusko at Kemper CountyFri, Aug 25 at 7:30pm
Heart of Mississippi PCA RodeoFri, Oct 6 at 7:00pm
Dickerson Petroleum
Halloween Safety ParadeThu, Oct 26 at 4:00pm
Historic Kosciusko Square
Kosciusko Christmas Tree LightingThu, Nov 16 at 6:00pm
Historic Kosciusko Square
Kosciusko Christmas ParadeMon, Dec 4 at 6:30pm
Historic Kosciusko Square