Heat Warning Downgraded for Attala, Continues for Other Local Counties

The Kosciusko area appears to be on the fringes of the worst of the hot weather in Mississippi.  And the excessive heat warning that Attala County was under Thursday has been replaced with a heat advisory for today.   The heat warning continues for much of the state including Leake, Neshoba and Holmes counties.  The National Weather Service says the dangerous heat stress will continue through the weekend into early next week.

