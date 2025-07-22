Big Deals!
HomeLocalHeat Warning Expanded for Today and Tomorrow

Heat Warning Expanded for Today and Tomorrow

by
SHARE NOW
Heat Warning Expanded for Today and Tomorrow

Our heat wave is going from bad to worse.   A large part of western Mississippi will be under an extreme heat warning today as the heat index in those areas climbs as high as 112.  A heat advisory will continue across the rest of the state including the local area where the heat index is forecast to range between 106 and 108 today.  Tomorrow, that extreme heat warning will hit closer to home, taking in Holmes, Carroll, Montgomery, Choctaw and Winston counties, while Attala, Leake and Neshoba counties will be back under a heat advisory tomorrow.

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Phones and networks services down at Kosciusko School District

New Mississippi Laws taking effect today (July 1, 2025)

Happening today: Attala County native to be inducted into National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame

Beat the Heat Day: Entergy Mississippi to host giveaways across service area

Blood Donors needed to combat critical shortage

Reminder: Natchez Trace Parkway to close in Choctaw and Webster counties starting today

https://www.breezynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/The-Carousel-House-landing-page-1.pdf