Heat Warning Expanded for Today and Tomorrow

Our heat wave is going from bad to worse. A large part of western Mississippi will be under an extreme heat warning today as the heat index in those areas climbs as high as 112. A heat advisory will continue across the rest of the state including the local area where the heat index is forecast to range between 106 and 108 today. Tomorrow, that extreme heat warning will hit closer to home, taking in Holmes, Carroll, Montgomery, Choctaw and Winston counties, while Attala, Leake and Neshoba counties will be back under a heat advisory tomorrow.