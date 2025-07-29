Big Deals!
HomeLocalHeat Warning Expanded, Some Relief Expected Later This Week

Heat Warning Expanded, Some Relief Expected Later This Week

by
SHARE NOW
Heat Warning Expanded, Some Relief Expected Later This Week

(Extreme heat warning shown in purple and heat advisory in orange on map above)

 

It’s another week of extreme heat warnings and heat advisories in Mississippi as our summer weather forecast continues to sound like a broken record.  Although we’re not breaking temperature records.  Not yet…

https://www.reliantpt.com/reliant-physical-therapy-kosciusko/

“This heat coming up this week is more of a continuation, really, of what we’ve seen so far.  It doesn’t appear it’ll be appreciably hotter than it has been.  We’re not looking at record levels of heat.”

Eric Carpenter at the National Weather Service in Jackson says this lengthy stretch of heat stress has given us a chance to sort of get used to these conditions while at the same time, the continued heat tends to take a toll on us….

“You kind of get acclimated to it, but I would say folks in the area are definitely wearing down a little bit from all of the recent heat.  I think a lot of folks, most folks, are definitely ready for a break from it.”

tel: 6622893161

And it looks that may actually happen later this week as some drier air and better rain chances move in…

“A little bit of an oasis.  And hopefully, we can recuperate a little bit during that time.”

It won’t last long, though.  More hot weather is in the forecast for next week.

https://www.baptistonline.org/locations/attala

https://yourbigdeals.bigdealsmedia.net/

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Beat the Heat Day: Entergy Mississippi to host giveaways across service area

IRS announces tax relief for taxpayers impacted by severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes, and flooding in Mississippi

Whippets spring football game set for May 15

Governor Reeves declares Hurricane Preparedness Week May 4 – May 10, 2025

Happening today: Open House for upcoming Kosciusko Junction Pipeline

Boswell Media Sports Baseball/Softball Broadcast Schedule

https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61570408156629