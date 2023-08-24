HomeLocalHeat Warning Extended, Relief Expected Next Week

Heat Warning Extended, Relief Expected Next Week

The excessive heat warning has been extended until tomorrow evening and don’t be surprised if it continues into the weekend as the record-setting hot temperatures begin to peak.  The National Weather Service says this could be the hottest day of the heat wave with highs this afternoon approaching 105 in some places, including Carthage and Durant.  But triple digit temperatures are forecast to continue through Sunday before a weak cold front moves in to take the edge off the heat the first of next week with some rain possible Monday and Tuesday.    And there could be another tropical system in the Gulf next week.

