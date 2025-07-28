Heat Warning for Holmes, Heat Advisory in Other Local Areas Today

Big Deals!
(Extreme heat warning shown in purple and heat advisory in orange on map above)

Holmes County will be under an extreme heat warning today as the combination of hot temperatures and sticky humidity ramps up again.  The warning covers an area from northwest Mississippi, through the Jackson area southeast to Hattiesburg, plus the coastal counties, where the heat index could reach 120.  Other parts of the local area will be under a heat advisory today with a heat index approaching 110.    The National Weather Service expects Tuesday to be even hotter.  Some temporary relief from the heat wave could come at the end of the week.

