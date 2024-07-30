Heat Warning for Parts of Local Area, Heat Advisory for the Rest

We’ll be seeing some of the worst of this week’s heat stress in this part of central Mississippi today with an excessive heat warning in Holmes and Carroll counties and a heat advisory for the rest of the local area. The heat index this afternoon is forecast to top out close to 111 in Durant, 110 in Kosciusko, 109 in Carthage and 108 in Philadelphia. Wednesday is expected to be just as miserable but the heat index is expected to drop down a few degrees on Thursday with some rain in the forecast this weekend for parts of the state.
