Heat Warning Statewide Today With Dangerous Conditions Expected

A bad situation gets worse in Mississippi today. The hot and humid weather that’s been building across the state this week is nearing its peak. The National Weather Service says an excessive heat warning will be in effect statewide with temperatures forecast in the upper 90s in most locations, maybe triple digits in a few spots.

It’s going to feel like it’s hotter than 110 with the heat index possibly topping out at above 115 in some places, creating the risk of heat exhaustion or heat stroke.

Tomorrow, the heat index may not be quite as high but the actual temperature could reach 100 in more locations, including Kosciusko, Philadelphia and Durant. We’ll be back under an excessive heat warning tomorrow.