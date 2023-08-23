Heat Warning Today for Local Area

Most of Mississippi including the local area will be under an excessive heat warning today. And it’ll be in effect through Thursday evening as the current heat wave hits its peak. High temperatures are forecast to go from around 100 this afternoon in this part of central Mississippi to around 102 in Philadelphia Thursday, 103 in Kosciusko and 104 in Carthage and Durant. It’s expected to be about the same on Friday. A weak cold front is still forecast to move in on Sunday, knocking temperatures down into the mid 90s by Monday.

As the dry weather continues, the threat of wildfires is spreading farther north. Most of the local area now faces an elevated fire danger.