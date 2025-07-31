Heat Wave Continues, Warning in Effect Again

(Extreme heat warning shown in purple on above map)

The extreme heat warning has been extended one more day. It runs until 8 tonight for most of Mississippi including all of this area. The heat index could climb as high as 120 in a few spots but locally, the forecast is calling for more of a range between 105 and 110.

Yesterday, Greenville recorded a heat index of 119, making it the most miserable spot in Mississippi for the second day in a row.

We should be able to avoid a heat warning in this part of the state tomorrow, with the worst of the heat retreating to the south (see graphic below).