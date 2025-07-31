Big Deals!
Heat Wave Continues, Warning in Effect Again

(Extreme heat warning shown in purple on above map)

The extreme heat warning has been extended one more day.  It runs until 8 tonight for most of Mississippi including all of this area.  The heat index could climb as high as 120 in a few spots but locally, the forecast is calling for more of a range between 105 and 110.

Yesterday, Greenville recorded a heat index of 119, making it the most miserable spot in Mississippi for the second day in a row.

We should be able to avoid a heat warning in this part of the state tomorrow,  with the worst of the heat retreating to the south (see graphic below).

