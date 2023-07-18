HomeLocalHeat Wave Getting Stronger Across MS

Heat Wave Getting Stronger Across MS

by

Almost all of Mississippi will be under a heat advisory today.  Locally, the heat index this afternoon is forecast to reach at least 107.  And the National Weather Service says the heat stress will be even worse tomorrow when places like Durant could be up around 112.   That could prompt an excessive heat warning.  The heat index will be back in the triple digits Thursday and Friday before a cold front moves in this weekend bringing some rain and relief from the heat stress.

