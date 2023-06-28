Heat Wave Intensifies in Mississippi

We’ll be back under a heat advisory today across most of the local area. And an excessive heat warning is being issued for much of western and southern Mississippi including Holmes County, with the heat index forecast to climb over 110 degrees in those areas later today. And that heat warning is being expanded statewide for tomorrow.
Leave us a Voicemail!
Breezy 101 Church Bulletin
Upcoming Events
Mississippi Lions All-State Band @ Skipworth Performing Arts CenterSat, Jul 1 at 6:30pm
Skipworth Performing Arts Center
Central Mississippi FairSun, Jul 23 at 1:00pm
Attala County Fairgrounds
Central MS Fair – Wildlife ExtravaganzaMon, Jul 24 at 3:00pm
Attala County Coliseum
Central MS Fair – Sports ChallengeThu, Jul 27 at 6:00pm
Attala County Coliseum
Central MS Fair – Lumberjack DaySat, Jul 29 at 5:00pm
Attala County Coliseum