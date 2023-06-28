HomeLocalHeat Wave Intensifies in Mississippi

Heat Wave Intensifies in Mississippi

by

We’ll be back under a heat advisory today across most of the local area.  And an excessive heat warning is being issued for much of western and southern Mississippi including Holmes County, with the heat index forecast to climb over 110 degrees in those areas later today.  And that heat warning is being expanded statewide for tomorrow.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

Mississippi All-State Lions Band to play July concert in Kosciusko

Absentee voting begins for Mississippi party primaries

Naomi Taylor named 2023 Mississippi Songwriter of the Year

KAP’s “Cowboy Day” wins Mississippi Main Street award

Vote Now for the Mississippi Songwriter of the Year People’s Choice Award

Dates set for Central Mississippi Fair