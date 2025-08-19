Heat Wave Relief: If We Can Just Hold On a Little Bit Longer

Another hot day across Mississippi, but change is on the way. We’ll be back under a heat advisory today with the heat index forecast to possibly reach 108 in Durant this afternoon, 106 in Carthage and 105 in Kosciusko and Philadelphia. An extreme heat warning continues for western Mississippi, which saw some triple digit temperatures yesterday—including 101 in Greenwood and Vicksburg. A front is expected to move into Mississippi tomorrow and by Thursday, we should be getting a break from the worst of the heat stress.
