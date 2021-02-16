Heating Safety Tips for Severe Cold Weather

Severe Cold weather is here, so once again we think of indoor heating safety. While many people have central heating, others do not. There is also the threat of power outages. The Mississippi State Fire Marshall has provided a list of guidelines to help keep us safe and warm.

Never use propane to heat inside. Never use your oven to heat your home. Space heaters are meant to be supplemental heat not the man source. Space heaters should have at least 3 feet of space from other objects, and especially anything potentially flammable, and should never be left unattended. Space heaters should never be used to warm clothing, bedding, cook for or thaw pipes.