Heaviest Rain Expected South of Local Area

Much of Mississippi, just to the south of this area, will be under a flash flood watch from this afternoon through Thursday night.  Thunderstorms could drop as much as two to three inches of rain in an hour, especially across the southwestern part of the state and rainfall totals in those areas could reach eight to ten inches.  Across much of central Mississippi, the National Weather Service expects three to six inches of rain.  Although Attala, Holmes, Leake and Neshoba counties are not included in the flash flood watch, some locally heavy rain is possible, especially across southern Leake where there’s also a  Level-1 “marginal” risk of isolated severe storms tonight.

Map below shows flash flood watch in green:

