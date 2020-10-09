Heavy rain and strong winds expected this weekend

Hurricane Delta will bring heavy rain and strong winds through central Mississippi this weekend.

Forecasts with the National Weather Service in Jackson say the Breezy News coverage area could see up to three inches of rainfall through Saturday night. That will bring a risk of flash flooding.

Additionally, a wind advisory is in effect for much of the area.

Counties in central Mississippi should expect wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Continue to monitor Breezy News and other weather outlets for information on the weather.